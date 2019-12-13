NORTH PORT - A 54-year old North Port man was arrested Thursday night for drunken driving following a U.S. 41 crash involving his vehicle and a motorcycle - a crash that left the motorcyclist in critical condition.
Ronald Peplau, of the 8000 block of Chesebro Avenue, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers at the scene of the accident at U.S. 41 and Ortiz Boulevard.
The wreck was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday.
Peplau's vehicle collided with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of the highway. North Port police assisted in rerouting traffic off of U.S. 41.
The motorcyclist, Michael Tyler, 52, also of North Port, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.