NORTH PORT - A 54-year old North Port man was arrested Thursday night for drunken driving following a U.S. 41 crash involving his vehicle and a motorcycle - a crash that left the motorcyclist in critical condition.

Ronald Peplau, of the 8000 block of Chesebro Avenue, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers at the scene of the accident at U.S. 41 and Ortiz Boulevard.

The wreck was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday.

Peplau's vehicle collided with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of the highway. North Port police assisted in rerouting traffic off of U.S. 41.

The motorcyclist, Michael Tyler, 52, also of North Port, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday.

Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com

