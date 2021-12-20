featured Mounted Patrol horse dies right before shift Staff Report Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Navigator, an 11-year-old thoroughbred horse with the Mounted Patrol Unit, died right before a shift, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA - A horse in the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol died just before going on duty Saturday morning.Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on social media, reporting that Mount Patrol horse named Navigator died.Members of the Mounted Patrol Unit were preparing to start their shift when it happened. Four deputies were on-scene at the time."He exhibited no signs before what we believe may have been a heart attack or aneurysm," read the statement.The horse was an 11-year-old thoroughbred, according to authorities, that began service with SCSO in 2014, attending several local holiday events and taking part in mounted patrol shifts."He was a very loved member of our Mounted Patrol Unit," the department stated.By Monday, the post announcing Navigator's death had more than 2,000 reactions. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social Media Mounted Patrol Unit Sarasota County Sheriff Thoroughbred Navigator Animal Health Horse Trending Now Laundrie parents seek son's assets Myakka River Oyster Bar officially renamed Tarpon Point Safety at the holidays, North Port police tower at Cocoplum Slavs pour into North Port; welcoming culture the attraction Lawmakers could set rules for school board comments Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Laundrie parents seek son's assets Myakka River Oyster Bar officially renamed Tarpon Point Safety at the holidays, North Port police tower at Cocoplum Slavs pour into North Port; welcoming culture the attraction Lawmakers could set rules for school board comments Calendar
