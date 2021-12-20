Navigator the Horse

Navigator, an 11-year-old thoroughbred horse with the Mounted Patrol Unit, died right before a shift, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

SARASOTA - A horse in the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol died just before going on duty Saturday morning.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on social media, reporting that Mount Patrol horse named Navigator died.

Members of the Mounted Patrol Unit were preparing to start their shift when it happened. Four deputies were on-scene at the time.

"He exhibited no signs before what we believe may have been a heart attack or aneurysm," read the statement.

The horse was an 11-year-old thoroughbred, according to authorities, that began service with SCSO in 2014, attending several local holiday events and taking part in mounted patrol shifts.

"He was a very loved member of our Mounted Patrol Unit," the department stated.

By Monday, the post announcing Navigator's death had more than 2,000 reactions.

