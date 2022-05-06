NORTH PORT — Jennifer Loftus, owner of Music Moves the Soul, wants people to know about a new addition to the area's arts community.
"I teach piano and singing/voice lessons," Lotus said. "I have a home studio in North Port with a grand piano at the entrance."
Loftus moved to North Port after spending 10 years in Maui, Hawaii. She is originally from Michigan. She's owned private studios for the past 35 years.
"I just felt divinely drawn to the area," she said. "I have a friend who lives here ... I was ready for a new chapter. I loved Maui, but I also wanted to be closer to family."
Some other services offered include crystal bowl healing, mediation/stress release and divine feminine dance.
"Divine feminine dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside," Loftus said. "You feel so much more alive and connected to the full spectrum of who you are as a woman."
Group events and retreats are also offered.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for its newest member.
The next retreat is Saturday, May 14 at at Evergreen Holistic Yoga and Wellness Studio at 2525 Bobcat Village Road in North Port. It's a voice and movement workshop.
"The world needs to hear our voices," Loftus said. "In this experiential workshop, we will explore sound — the power and possibility of the sounding of our own voice combined with gentle movement and music in a safe, playful environment."
