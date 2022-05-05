NORTH PORT — Those who suspect their child has dyslexia, eyesight or dental issues, autism, depression or other special needs are the focus of a weekend event.
The Kiwanis Club of North Port is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the North Port Educational Center, 4940 Pan America Blvd.
The "My Child Matters Expo" will have free dental and eye screenings. Kiwanis will pay for the first 85 dental cleanings for children who register at the event. There will be free clothing, food and prizes.
Retired Glenallen Elementary School teacher Susan Owens, a member of Kiwanis, will be at the expo working with children on speech and balance.
Owens wrote the book "P.E.A.R.L. - Providing for Early At-Risk Learners." It gives information for teachers and parents to help children learn faster and better.
"These students are kinesthetic-tactile learners," Owens said. "I ask the kids draw out numbers and letters, and we have a little song we sing to help them remember. Some students learn more readily by doing things themselves."
Owens said she was elated when Kiwanis received a $5,000 grant by the Venice Golf & Country Club to co-sponsor the Saturday event with the Children's Community Clothing Closet/North Port Social Services and CenterPlace Health.
"I want to work with as many children as possible at the expo," she said. "Far too many of my students haven't been able to achieve their goals because there wasn't a vocational school here. They had issues that kept them from a traditional college setting. We have vocational school here now so I'd like to see students learn to read and speak clearly so they have more opportunities before and after graduation."
Children First will be onsite to talk about openings for the next school year for those needing day care or early learning.
There will also be a chance to speak to professionals about dyslexia, autism, speech/occupational therapies, grief and music therapy.
The Suncoast Humane Society will have a demonstration on teaching kids to train their dogs to behave gently around children.
