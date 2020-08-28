NORTH PORT — If you look at it quickly, the Myakka State Forest looks like it got a buzz cut.
In a way it did.
State Forest Service area supervisor Ed Vuolo explained how 75 acres of the 8,592-acre forest were "roller-chopped" with a roller dragged behind a bulldozer to help minimize the threats from wild fires. You can see the work from Winchester Boulevard North, which cuts through the edge of the state forest.
"It keeps the fire's behavior down," Vuolo said.
By chopping up the under-story, rangers hope to avoid fire shooting up 8, 10 feet or higher. Chopping up the vegetation can weaken the intensity of a wildfire, Vuolo said. Mulching can also help to minimize the impacts of a wildfire.
The Forest Service also intends to roller-chop acreage of the forest where it borders Jennings Boulevard in Gulf Cove.
The Forest Service also implements controlled burns as part of its management plans for the Myakka State Forest, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered scheduling the fires. While some agencies will schedule controlled burns year-round, Vuolo said the Forestry Service limits its controlled burns to the fall months.
Before a controlled burn is approved, a "prescription" must be developed that identifies why the burn is needed, what are the benefits, plans to contain it and contingency plans in case the fire escapes control. Other factors — such as air quality, weather conditions, availability of personnel and equipment — are determined before a burn is approved.
The Myakka State Forest is 25 years old, first purchased in 1995 as part of the Myakka Estuary Conservation and Recreation Lands (CARL) project with Preservation 2000 and Save Our Rivers funds.
Historically, the property had been employed as pasture land for cattle ranching, but it was slated for future residential development much like Englewood East or the older North Port subdivisions. General Development Corp built a road and drainage system through the area, but never built any homes. The corporation sold the land to the state after declaring bankruptcy.
The Myakka Forest is entirely inside the city limits of North Port. The forest has 2.5 miles of access along the Myakka River and 40 miles of trails.
Myakka State Forest offers primitive camping, hiking, off-road bicycling, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and small-game hunting.
To learn more about the Myakka State Forest, visit www.fdacs.gov.
