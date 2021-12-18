NORTH PORT — The 25-year-old Myakka River Oyster Bar was arguably the last Florida riverfront seafood eatery still held by its original owners.
Then, in August, Gulf Coast restaurateur Hector Pescio and two partners bought what they knew was a potential goldmine.
Pescio has also been operating partner at Brandon’s O’Brien’s Irish Pub, Venice’s Made in Italy since 2016, and Tarpon Springs’ lakeside Tarpon Turtle Grill & Marina since 2019.
“Tarpon Turtle used to be two little trailers and a fishing camp,” he said. “Then it evolved.”
From the start, Pescio and partners have aimed to spiff up another old fish camp with a breathtaking waterfront setting.
To keep current staff fully employed, the restaurant remained not only mostly open through a thorough kitchen remodel, but is now open an unprecedented seven days a week, with daily happy hour from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The newly dog-friendly riverfront patio bar will soon be tiki-topped throughout, and other outside seating will get a tiki awning. A new dock will accommodate boaters.
But, Pescio cautioned, the full remodel will take time because of supply-chain slowdowns.
Diners have noticed a slimmed-down, contemporary menu featuring fresh catch like corvina, Michigan walleye dinner and Tarpon Turtle’s ‘gator bites appetizer.
Ironically, Pescio isn’t a fan of oysters. But he is a fan of customers, who’ve already insisted on keeping oysters at the Myakka River even with its new name.
Tarpon Point Grill & Marina, 941-423-9616, 121 Playmore Drive, North Port, is now open daily 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
