NORTH PORT — The city plans a ceremonial ground-breaking for its newest park on Sept. 2.
The Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project is the first phase of the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Master Plan. The new one-mile stretch runs between West Price Boulevard and Appomattox Drive.
A paved trail and a boardwalk to leave wetlands undisturbed are planned. Construction is nearly $2 million. Park impact fees, surtaxes and a Heron Creek developer contribution covers those costs.
The ceremonial event is 9 a.m. at Butler Park, 6205 West Price Blvd. Timeline for construction is 12-18 months.
“It's meant to be a nice, relaxing experience,” Laura Ansel, the city's Parks & Recreation division spokesperson, said of the linear park.
The city's newest park coincides with the opening in September of the North Port Connector, a biking and walking pathway linking Sarasota County’s popular Legacy Trail. North Port’s link loops through Deer Prairie Creek, along Interstate 75 to a West Price Boulevard trailhead. A looping link to Warm Mineral Springs is likely in the next phase. There are another 2 miles of existing paved road that run off the new 3.5-mile paved path, or 5.5 miles in total of trail separated from road traffic.
An Illinois firm, Gale Construction, was low bidder on the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project. But the bid exceeded the $1.7 million North Port had set aside for the trail. Staff wanted another $319,000 to cover the overlap.
The Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Master Plan at build-out would parallel the city’s chief waterway — and its source of drinking water — from east of Interstate 75 at Environmental Park and west to Tamiami Trail.
The project’s success was based on purchasing parcels along the waterway. That was suspended during the pandemic. The original plan was to assemble a greenbelt and to lessen flooding damage along the Myakkahatchee Creek.
It’s “something the community was looking forward to for a long time,” Commissioner Jill Luke had said before she and her colleagues voted on the spending package in July.
