North Port greenway project updated, parcel purchases limited to vacancies

The Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Master Plan dates to 2007. 

 MAP COURTESY OF THE CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — The city plans a ceremonial ground-breaking for its newest park on Sept. 2.

The Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project is the first phase of the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Master Plan. The new one-mile stretch runs between West Price Boulevard and Appomattox Drive.


