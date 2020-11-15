CSfatal111620A

NBC 2 reporter Jenny Lenzini

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

NORTH PORT— Two people, one of whom is an NBC2 reporter, are dead due to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in North Port.

Around 4 p.m., the North Port Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Plantation Blvd. and Panacea Blvd., according to North Port spokesperson Joshua Taylor.

Cody Bunch, 30, was driving a BMW motorcycle with a female passenger, Jenny Lenzini, 26, when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Bunch, a longtime boyfriend of Charlotte County WINK News reporter Erika Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Lenzini, an NBC 2 reporter, was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition but has since passed.

Lenzini joined Waterman Broadcasting − NBC2 and ABC7 − in July 2020, covering news in Charlotte and Lee counties. 

In an ABC7 report on the crash, it was noted that Lenzini's "bright smile and passion for storytelling instantly made her a standout reporter."

Taylor told the Sun that the crash is an ongoing investigation.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
7
0

Load comments