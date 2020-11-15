NORTH PORT— Two people, one of whom is an NBC2 reporter, are dead due to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in North Port.
Around 4 p.m., the North Port Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Plantation Blvd. and Panacea Blvd., according to North Port spokesperson Joshua Taylor.
Cody Bunch, 30, was driving a BMW motorcycle with a female passenger, Jenny Lenzini, 26, when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Bunch, a longtime boyfriend of Charlotte County WINK News reporter Erika Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lenzini, an NBC 2 reporter, was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition but has since passed.
Lenzini joined Waterman Broadcasting − NBC2 and ABC7 − in July 2020, covering news in Charlotte and Lee counties.
In an ABC7 report on the crash, it was noted that Lenzini's "bright smile and passion for storytelling instantly made her a standout reporter."
Taylor told the Sun that the crash is an ongoing investigation.
