NORTH PORT — Stephanie Gibson does it because she wants an accountable government.
For Andrew Sheets, doing so — however distasteful to some — is a civil right.
And for others, requesting a public document from the North Port clerk's office appears to be about doing business, as hundreds of such requests last year came from contractors, pool, house and fence builders, lawyers and engineers, dozens of sources chasing records relating to their livelihoods.
In all, nearly 5,000 public records' requests filtered through North Port City Hall.
If the working year averages 261 days, that's about 20 such document submissions per day. The city, in fact, has a full-time staffer to research and, if such documents exist, forward them, electronically or on paper. Most requests in 2021 were fulfilled, according to the Daily Sun's own public records request on public records.
That fully detailed 364-page document was supplied by the city within a day.
But some asking for documents under the state's Public Records Act wanted more. Much more, in fact, as former North Port commissioner Cheryl Cook last year had filed some 1,250 public records' requests.
She had asked for such items as compensation records, commissioners' social media postings, discipline files, background and polygraph results on senior staffers, anything relating to the de-annexation movement in Wellen Park — staff and commission email dialogue relating to it, for instance — among other topics.
While most public records' requests are free, some get pricey, as Cook's estimated fees on retrieving the documents she sought totaled $4,800. Whether she paid that amount wasn't clear, as she didn't return calls for comment. Most everything she sought was listed as a “Full Release” in disclosure documents, however.
Stephanie Gibson regularly files so-called Freedom of Information Act or requests for public records. That trove in state rules is defined as “all documents, papers, letters, maps, books, tapes, photographs, films, sound recordings, data processing software, or other material, regardless of the physical form, characteristics, or means of transmission, made or received pursuant to law or ordinance or in connection with the transaction of official business by any agency.”
That definition includes police body-camera video-audio, which pre-2020 had steadily risen in public records requests.
But in the Covid era and the civil rights movement during the George Floyd protests, that exploded on a grand scale, according to reports.
The first quarter in 2021 showed that records' volume increased by 35% over 2020, with the total time an average agency spends processing requests up by 286% in the same time period, according to those reports.
Driving the delays was a sharp jump in file audio and video data sizes, something like 300% since just 2018.
Matters were worse with pandemic quarantines and staff shortages, however. North Port City Hall staffers worked from home for months, many muscling through the contagion.
Gibson had blanketed city hall with records' requests into and following the collapse of former City Manager Pete Lear's tenure.
Lear had had a consensual relationship with a department head but was placed on administrative leave in summer 2020. Outside investigators were hired and a full shakedown at City Hall ensued, including audio and video interviews with staffers.
Gibson plied the clerk's office for transcripts, documents, anything she felt would better track that several-month sequence. Lear would resign that November.
Gibson's quest, she said, was about transparency, that those within the vortex were held accountable.
“Nothing in the law only allows (us) to ask for three things … or 10 things a year,” she said, adding that if North Port posted its commission emails and calendars, public records' requests would drop in intensity. The Sarasota County Board of Commissioners practices such things, she said.
But posting email traffic, North Port Commissioner Jill Luke said, places outsiders in a pickle. Joe Taxpayer files a complaint with Luke against a neighbor, for instance, and that dialogue is in the public domain, Luke said.
Instead, she urged fellow commissioners to agree, which last year they did, to follow state rules in forcing the curious to seek answers through public records' requests, which are a few clicks on the clerk's website.
“Neighbors tattling on one another and made public isn't right,” Luke said. “It's still transparency, the way the state defines it.”
Gibson in her pursuit of Lear documents filed a lawsuit that would force, among other things, the city to release public records, alleging delays or excessive fees at City Hall in releasing those files, she said.
The frustration prompted a three-part lawsuit that included a City Hall door access log from April 2018 and archived social media content of former Commissioner Chris Hanks, Gibson said.
“I’ve never been down this path before,” said Gibson, who was credited with North Port police wearing body cameras after her son was tasered and roughed up by officers in 2013. It was later determined he had suffered from mental-health issues.
“I don't care about the politics, unless your break the rules … or there are conflicts or interest,” she added. “It's about being transparent.”
The United Nations recognizes freedom of information as a fundamental human right. Which Andrew Sheets abides with the greatest of intensity. He had been ostracized, even alleged police pursue him, because of those beliefs.
The Punta Gorda man over time had requested thousands of public documents, some applied to what some deem as harassment. He posts lists of state gun owners targeted by police for unwarranted investigations, he insisted, or the file of a former police officer who resigned for unusual sexual practices, Sheets added.
But in running for sheriff in Charlotte County in 2020, Sheets in a Daily Sun editorial wrote: “When you expose the lies and deceit of any governmental agency, you draw ire. When you expose corruption of the police — people have angst.”
While some consider him a foul-mouthed agitator with a bullhorn, Sheets, rather, sees himself more on a fishing expedition and hoisting the occasional record catch, he insisted.
“We have the right to do it, to let the public know,” he said. “I like to dig and find stuff.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
