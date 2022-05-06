NORTH PORT — Donna Crawford is days away from homelessness.
The North Port woman, 57, has health and developmental disabilities, was unable to pay rent at a mobile-home park. Both of her parents are dead and Crawford has no income.
Park owners could have an eviction notice served next week. At that point, Crawford must leave.
But she has friends and advocates willing to help.
Their obstacles are twofold.
Sky-high Southwest Florida rents, averaging more than $2,000 per month in Sarasota County, are up 30-40% in some instances; and landlords reluctant to lease to nonprofits, Ellen Domke said.
Domke is a board member with When All Else Fails, a North Port-Englewood housing advocacy group pledging up to $2,500 in monthly rent to help Crawford.
But it's not easy. One local man with a rental bumped the monthly fee when Domke's group requested it for Crawford and three other disabled women, she said. That rate nearly doubled from $2,400 to $1,000 for each woman, well over the group's budget.
“We were hoping for compassionate and nice," she said. "But it's not like that."
Crawford isn't alone in her dilemma. Millions of older Americans suffer from the lack of affordable housing, with more than 4 million of them over 65 living in poverty, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Some 1.6 million of those receive rental subsidies, according to the agency.
Food banks, charity and services such as Meals on Wheels are pushed to limits on helping. Even independent living community costs have jumped, averaging $1,500 to $4,000 a month, reports show. Assisted-living units can run $3,500 to $10,500 a month, well outside what local nonprofits can afford.
Domke and When All Else Fails Executive Director Justin Willis helped Crawford apply to property management firms in North Port. They batted zero, Willis said. He also found 296 online listings. Of those, he learned, 200 charged $2,200 to $3,000 a month.
And rental applications are $50-$100 a pop.
“There are no apartments, rentals, motorhomes, spare bedrooms, there's nothing," Domke said. "I can't have this woman living in her 1999-something car, with her cat. We need a miracle.”
