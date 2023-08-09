Mapping Out

The highlighted section of this map on South Toledo Blade Boulevard is the proposed site of a 180-unit multi-family development being discussed at an Aug. 10 neighborhood meeting.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY BOB RYAN

NORTH PORT — North Port residents have been invited to discuss a proposed amendment to a development project on South Toledo Blade Boulevard.

Notices send out said the proposed amendment would allow for a 180-unit multi-family residential development on a roughly 18-acre lot near Lovett Road, Oakley Road and Fenway Drive.


   
