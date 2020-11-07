NORTH PORT — There are bad neighbors.
Then there’s the one near Kelly Morris’ home, possibly one of North Port’s worst, she said.
And city reports would confirm her assessment.
As of Wednesday before a code enforcement judge, Morris’ neighbor appeared as a repeat violator on multiple code ordinances.
The man, whose name was kept from this story, partly because he doesn’t speak English and couldn’t explain his circumstances, has an inches-thick file for “an accumulation of debris throughout the property,” according to city records. The file cites things such as unpermitted structures — “a type of greenhouse or storage unit” — junked cars, random rubbish, discarded refrigerators and bikes, a wild jungle of grass, shrubs and trees, marinating chairs and sofas, loose chickens, a rooster and a dog that crow and bark when the mood strikes, Morris said.
The homeowner had been ticketed over and over, ruled in violation again on Wednesday. Left unchecked and in the extreme, he’s looking at fines and possible liens of up to $100,000.
The ultimate goal of Code Enforcement, however, is correcting code violations, said Kevin Raducci, the division’s manager.
“It’s the same procedure for everyone,” he said. “We tell them the problem and hope they fix it. (You) don’t want a tent pole or a tire to go flying through air in a hurricane … (violators) don’t always get that.”
For Morris and her family, the ordeal was a sort of hell for years, she insisted. Their isolated home was paradise, quiet and so dark the stars popped like silvery pepper.
Then a new family arrived two lots away. But within a short period, junk started to accumulate outside the home.
And it never stopped piling up. Or getting moved about like checker pieces. The homeowner would even collect other people’s stuff on garbage day. He once wheeled a discarded piano down the street and left it in his front yard, Morris said. His kids would plunk away on the rain-soaked keys. Then one day the piano was gone.
“It got worse through the years,” Morris said. “It’s really sad. The house will fall down around him before he moves.”
Other than the human sadness of watching others suffer, there are sensory issues too.
“I can’t describe it,” Morris said of the smell. “It’s right up there with death, disgusting.”
The violator has until mid-January to remedy his multiple violations. Should that not happen, more fines and liens are pending.
“We’d rather see compliance,” Raducci added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.