NORTH PORT — Police on Thursday were investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on the previous afternoon in North Port.
Officers were called to a shooting into a dwelling at the 5000 block of Jody Avenue. Fewer than 10 homes are on the block.
The incident took place about two miles away from Atwater Elementary School.
No one was injured and police say it was an isolated incident.
Neighbors were shocked when NPPD posted the incident on Facebook.
“That’s insane — this is a block away from my home,” commented Mariana Dombrowski.
Another neighbor posted: “I live a few houses down. I’m a disabled combat vet. I was outside when I heard 8 shots, a slower initial 1, 2 followed by 6 rapid fire for 8 total. It was most likely a handgun.”
Witnesses described a black Nissan with dark windows, likely a late 2000s model Altima. The vehicle fled toward Port Charlotte.
No new information on the crime was available as of Thursday afternoon.
“Detectives are still investigating the incident,” said Madison Heid, community outreach coordinator for the city of North Port.
If you have any information, contact detective Brian Chippendale at bchip@northportpd.com or 941-429-7379.
