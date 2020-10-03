If you go box & pullquote attached NORTH PORT — If there's one lesson from Dorothea Privitera's life, it's this: Never quit your dreams.
At 92 and legally blind, she is the featured artist this month at the North Port Art Center. Privitera appears on a community radio program Monday, and an Art Center reception follows at 1 p.m. She has some 27 pieces on exhibit, many from the coronavirus lockdown.
Her work in acrylic is landscape, dogs, children and dreamscapes.
There's also an incomplete oil portrait of St. Peter and an ink drawing. A portfolio of her work dating to the 1950s, when Privitera had trained as a fashion illustrator, is in a side room and she's likely going to share that, if time allows.
Her work in the “Time Flies When You're Having Fun” exhibit is available and proceeds go to the North Port Art Center.
Privitera is “North Port's Grandma Moses,” said Mary Meagher, using a comparison to the artist Anna Mary Robertson Moses, who started a successful painting career at age 78. “They're both storytellers.”
Meagher had befriended Dorothea and Salvatore Privitera at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, where Dorothea had either performed in plays and revues, sung, created decorations or bulletin artwork. The couple, married for nearly 70 years when Salvatore died in 2019, had lived in North Port since the 1970s, when Sumter Boulevard was a simple two-lane road.
Dorothea danced and sang and generally expressed herself in performance.
But she dabbled in the artwork that came from early childhood, she said, as grade-school instructors used her more like a copy machine to reproduce artwork from holiday cards or to decorate the windows at Holy Trinity School in Hartford, Connecticut, for special events.
She later learned that business owners across from the school thanked the administrators for livening their holidays with that artwork facing the street.
“It was gift that I got from God in the beginning,” Dorothea said. “And it was so good … that someone enjoyed it.”
Meagher in recent months had prompted her friend, who will use a magnifying glass in detailed painting, to crank out a series of acrylics. Privitera had been baking bread in early COVID-19 when the painting bug reignited. That work mostly populates October's exhibit.
“That Dorothea is still creating should send a message to everyone,” said Dee Dee Gozion, North Port Art Center's executive director. “We're really pleased to have her exhibit.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
