The new Florida Cancer Center in North Port is expected to be open by the fall of 2021.

NORTH PORT — A new cancer treatment center is on track to open by October in North Port.

The North Port Cancer Center, owned by Florida Cancer Specialists, is under construction at 1390 Grand Venture Drive, near Sumter and Price boulevards and close to city hall.

Optimal Outcomes of St. Petersburg is responsible for overseeing all phases and development of the project.

"We’ve hired Precise Construction as our general contractor, GHC (Grace Herbert Curtis) as our architect, and Morris Depew as our civil engineer," said Stephanie Cicillini, spokesperson for Optimal Outcomes.

The facility will be a little more than 20,000 square feet and will accommodate 16 exam rooms and 45 infusion chairs for residents in the community.

"Patients will receive expanded space for cancer treatment services," Cicillini said. "The facility will have on-site imaging capabilities, ample parking, and a covered drop-off area. The building will be quality designed with accented stone and wood, with a positive and uplifting environment that is soothing and more conducive to healing.


"There will be an infusion room where patients will receive lengthy treatments, and it is being designed with large windows letting in natural light. The rooms are bordered by a healing garden and landscaping rather than a parking lot."

Once the facility's completed, patients will have access to medical oncology, hematology, clinical research and next-generation PET/CT imaging.

The one-story building will have textured concrete panels to anchor its corners, emanating a modern flare blended with Key West style to fit into the town center. 

Covered parking, drop-off canopies, pedestrian-scaled covered walks, and porches with low sloped metal roof lines are included in the design plan to help protect patients and staff.

The total cost of the project is $9 million.

