SARASOTA — The New College of Florida Board of Trustees, reshaped by a slew of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees this year, is continuing to make waves at the small liberal-arts school.
The trustees Wednesday voted to deny tenure for five professors — decisions that drew chants of “shame on you” from a crowd gathered for the meeting and prompted the resignation of one board member.
But the professors whose applications were denied had applied for tenure early, and interim college President Richard Corcoran said they will have another bite at the apple.
“For early (tenure), there really isn’t a denial, because they can come up the next year,” Corcoran said.
Corcoran pointed to “extraordinary circumstances” and “potential imminent changes” at the school in saying “let’s just defer it one year.”
The tenure denials prompted one board member, New College Associate Professor of Computer Science Matthew Lepinski, to walk out of the meeting and walk away from the board altogether.
“I’m very concerned about the direction that this board is going, and the destabilization of the academic program. And so, I wish you the best of luck, but this is my last board meeting. I’m leaving the college,” said Lepinski, who was not one of the governor’s appointees.
