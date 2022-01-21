PORT CHARLOTTE — A freestanding emergency room should open by early 2023 on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County near the North Port and Sarasota County line.
HCA Florida Healthcare, which owns Fawcett Memorial in Port Charlotte and Englewood Community Hospital, formally announced the project Friday.
It filed for county permits in December.
HCA bought the site at 105 U.S. 41 in 2019 from the late Billy Fucillo for $2.75 million. Fuccillo owned the adjacent Kia dealership.
Construction should begin soon, HCA stated in a news release. To be called HCA Florida Tamiami Trail Emergency, the site will be open around the clock, seven days a week. It will be equipped with full emergency services including a testing laboratory, X-ray machines, CT scanning and ultrasound services.
It will be part of Fawcett's operations, as is HCA's recently built emergency facility in Cape Coral, that will open in March.
"We're excited to expand our emergency service into North Port and Port Charlotte communities," Fawcett Chief Executive Officer Michael Ehrat said. "Fawcett Memorial Hospital continues to expand the complexity of services available and add locations to ensure our residents can receive quality health care services close to home."
Nashville-based HCA has been investing in Florida health care, uniting a statewide network of 400 affiliated sites in 2021. This network includes hospitals, freestanding emergency rooms and physician practices.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital operates a similar facility is just more than 5 miles away in North Port at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road. Fawcett and ShorePoint Health Hospital are both about eight miles to the south in Port Charlotte.
