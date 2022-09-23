David Rathbun

David Rathbun was hired as Sarasota County's new fire chief. He begins in November.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - Sarasota County announced its selection Friday for its next fire chief. 

David Rathbun, who has worked for more than 30 years with Orange County Fire Rescue, was named the new leader of Sarasota County Fire Department after a nationwide search, the county stated in a news release.


