SARASOTA - Sarasota County announced its selection Friday for its next fire chief.
David Rathbun, who has worked for more than 30 years with Orange County Fire Rescue, was named the new leader of Sarasota County Fire Department after a nationwide search, the county stated in a news release.
“Chief Rathbun brings valuable experience along with a deep knowledge of the fire service in the state of Florida to Sarasota County as the next fire chief. He has a strong understanding of leading a fire department that provides life-saving service to a community,” Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said in the news release.
It noted his long resume with Orange County Fire Rescue. He started as a firefighter/EMT in 1989 and has risen through the ranks, being a lieutenant, battalion chief, assistant chief and held several jobs as a division chief. Rathbun retired as a deputy fire chief in January, it added.
The county also was thankful to its own leadership in its fire department.
“We are grateful to Mike Hartley, whose dedicated service in the role of acting fire chief was instrumental during the search for Sarasota County Fire Department's new chief,” Lewis said.
Rathbun is a Florida native who was in the U.S. Navy from 1983-87. He earned a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing and earned a master's degree in public administration, it noted. He and his wife, Michele, have five children and eight grandchildren.
“The opportunity to work with the heroes of Sarasota County Fire Department is an extraordinary one," Rathbun said in the news release. "I look forwarding to getting to know them and deepen the ties we have with our residents and visitors.”
The county stated he should start the job Nov. 7.
“Chief Rathbun values long-term planning for fire and emergency medical services. He also believes in connecting with the community, and how important those qualities are to a fire department,” Emergency Services Director Rich Collins stated in the news release.
