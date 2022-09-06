Shannon Fusco, NPHS Principal, assisted by Brennan Asplen, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent, cuts the ribbon to make it official: North Port High School has a brand new football, soccer and lacrosse field.
North Port High principal Shannon Fusco welcomes parents, students, staff and friends to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school's new football field on Friday evening before the football game. Behind her is Stephen Cantees, executive director of Secondary School Education in Sarasota County Schools.
The North Port Bobcats football team takes to the new field before their game against Gateway Charter on Friday night
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
NORTH PORT — The finishing touches are complete and North Port High's brand-new football field saw its first game Friday night.
The new artificial turf at The Preserve at NPHS is part of a districtwide plan to upgrade athletic facilities at all of the high schools, which began in 2020.
The project at NPHS started with a new rubberized track, along with new fencing, a new public announcing system and new play clocks.
Electrical service was added to the both sidelines, and water is piped to the 50-yard-line on both sides of the field.
The new turf with its freshly painted Bobcat logos is lit by new LED stadium lights.
North Port High School Principal Shannon Fusco and Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen were joined by school board members, coaches and parents as they cut the ribbon on the new facility Friday.
