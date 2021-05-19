NORTH PORT — It seems harmless. But the vine lygodium microphyllum is a green pest, crawling and looping itself on neighboring trees and bushes, smothering native plants.
The Old World climbing fern, an invasive species, is in North Port and many parts of Southwest Florida.
While not a crisis, city workers had spot zapped patches of it with a herbicide. But because it moves about on the wind, or hitchhikes on trailwalkers or wildlife with a spiky spore, the fern travels well. You see cascading waterfalls of the fern hanging from live oaks and palms.
But so far it is confined to dense trails and parks, North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
The Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Oaks Park had the ferns, which are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. Like a kudzu or other invasive climbing plants, the Old World climbing fern unchecked starves its victims of nourishing sun and rain.
And like most plant life, the fern is flammable and carries fire up into the tree canopy and across wetlands. Early detection is key to controlling its spread.
Unfortunately, North Port has “no funding for species eradication,” Taylor said, adding that one-time spot treatments were applied when concerns filtered through city commissioners.
Marianne Mohr compiled a 33-page report on the exotic fern, with pictures and maps and details on where she found it in North Port, or some 23 sites.
Mohr had stumbled upon the draping plants in a cleanup with the North Port Friends of Wildlife, a nonprofit. Mohr quickly learned the fern was a statewide “menace … to everything. It chokes off the sunlight. There's an opportunity (here) to catch it at a very early stage.”
North Port, Mohr added, “mobilized very quickly … in city terms. We were all very happy.”
As a former Sarasota County land administrator, Debbie Blanco knew remote corners of the county. But the Old World climbing fern was a recent revelation, she said. Blanco tags patches of the fern, which are pulled by volunteers, or can be spot sprayed. Even then, she added, the spores are small and easily transported by trailwalkers, wild hogs, dogs — anything that scrapes by.
“If we don't do it,” she said of volunteers tagging plant sites, “no one else will.”
Chris Meyer is a land manager with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. He worries that exotic plants, in general, are elbowing native plants from their home territories.
Plants such as the Old World climbing fern “throw off the balance” of nature, he said. “Pull it out by the roots, and you've got it.”
Source: University of Florida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.