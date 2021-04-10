North Port Police Sgt. Tony Donohew and new NPPD K-9 Rio perform a demonstration for the Leadership North Port class of 2021 Friday at the Hampton Inn. The German shepherd from Hungary just celebrated his first birthday. He came to the department earlier this year courtesy of a donation by the Community Foundation of Charlotte County and is working on explosives detection, tracking missing children or elderly people, and evidence recovery among other duties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.