K-9 on the town

North Port Police Sgt. Tony Donohew and new NPPD K-9 Rio perform a demonstration for the Leadership North Port class of 2021 Friday at the Hampton Inn. The German shepherd from Hungary just celebrated his first birthday. He came to the department earlier this year courtesy of a donation by the Community Foundation of Charlotte County and is working on explosives detection, tracking missing children or elderly people, and evidence recovery among other duties.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
