SARASOTA — A recent legislative session brought some big changes to Florida’s education system — including how charter schools are approved.
A new law allows a new state charter school review commission to decide if charter schools are accepted or renewed in Florida. It will take affect July 1.
The law, which came into existence first as CS/SB 758, creates the Charter School Review Commission within the Florida Department of Education. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law with nine other bills on May 26.
It revises the terms for charter renewal and how a school’s charter may be terminated. It removes the requirement that any facility used as a charter school obtain a special exemption from existing zoning and land-use designations.
Finally, it requires the Office of Program Policy and Governmental Accountability to conduct an analysis of the distribution of capital outlay funds to charter schools.
Sarasota County Schools Board member Tom Edwards said he felt the state wanted the ability to approve or deny charter schools on its own.
“It was never explained why they wanted to pass this bill … but it takes away power from the School Board,” Edwards said. “Why do we need to spend money on creating this new board when it was something we were already doing for free?”
Danielle Thomas, director of advocacy and legislative services at Florida School Boards Association, said the new law is not taking away freedom from school districts in any way.
“It’s providing another way to get charter schools approved,” Thomas said. “If it’s deemed that a new school meets the criteria, the new Charter School Review Commission board will vote on it, but they still have to go through the local district. The local district will be notified when an application comes to the charter. The CSRC will be required to give the district — not the school board — an opportunity to provide an opinion.”
Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. sponsored the bill in the Florida Senate.
As the legislative session concluded, Diaz was approved as Florida’s new Commissioner of Education, and his term began June 1.
Under the bill, the CSRC consists of seven members, selected by the state education commissioner, and subject to confirmation by the Senate. It is provided the same powers as a sponsor in regard to reviewing and approving charter schools.
If a charter school is approved, the school board of the district where the proposed charter school will be located must be the sponsor and supervise the proposed charter school.
Decisions may be appealed to the State Board of Education.
Charlotte County School District Vice Chair Kim Amontree said her primary concern with this bill is that it requires school districts to sponsor and supervise the school and provide an initial contract within 30 days of the application being granted by the commission.
“Charter schools no longer need to apply with the local school district for approval,” Amontree said. “They can apply directly with the commission created by the Department of Education.”
She said local school districts lose authority to deny charter school applications.
“But, (the district) will still be responsible for accountability for that charter school,” she said. “For example, if a charter school does not have a curriculum which leads to student achievement learning gains, their assessment scores will still be reflected in our district grade. This creates a system of accountability without local government authority.”
Earlier this month, Sarasota County Schools denied an application for a new charter school in Wellen Park.
Sarasota County School Board attorney Patrick Duggan said, “The law goes into effect July 1 and the fact that the board took action before that, the existing old law (Statute 1002.33) applies. It’s a fairly lengthy bill … the bill will apply to both new and existing charters.”
Sarasota County School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said the new bill was discussed at the FSBA conference last week.
Board member Shirley Brown, who was also at the conference, said a contingency of the bill states that it is “upon legislation appropriation.”
“The bill passed, but the ‘appropriation’ did not, so they should not be able to start this law this year,” Brown said. “Also, you cannot close down a charter school unless there are less than 90 days left in the school year.”
Thomas said that “upon legislation appropriation” means if funds are available to support a staff position that would report to the commission.
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said the district will be in compliance with the new law.
“Anytime the Governor, the State Board of Education, the Commissioner of Education or the Legislature passes a Bill, we comply,” he said in a statement.
Rebecca Katz, director of operations at Florida Charter Schools, which recently applied for a charter school in Wellen Park, said she could not provide a legal opinion on the new bill.
