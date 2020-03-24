New normal: First social distancing, then city business

NORTH PORT — Welcome to the new normal at City Hall.
North Port commissioners Tuesday in a special meeting were arranged according to 6-foot social distancing guidelines, empty seats between themselves.
But there were other precautions: a police officer blocked public access, resident comments were read from web submissions, and department heads watched via video-conferencing.
The city manager, city attorney and the clerk were at a table facing the commissioners, a further move at distancing. Only the police chief, a city Human Resources staffer and an insurance representative were in the room — the city was to decide whether to switch health carriers.
The chambers had been swabbed and disinfected. Even an opening prayer given by Commissioner Chris Hanks referenced biblical pestilence. And the Pledge of Allegiance seemed recited with more gusto.
The safety measures reflected hyper-precautions with the coronavirus. Everyone Tuesday, Mayor Debbie McDowell said in her opening remarks about seat spacing, was “quite separated.”
Or as City Manager Pete Lear said, it is a “learning thing.”
Following the preliminaries, Tuesday’s morning hearing was to flip employee health carriers, but also whether to accept an employment contract for interim North Port clerk Heather Taylor. McDowell had questioned a $500 per month car allowance in the contract language and a salary bump from what had been $97,000 to $115,000.
“I’m sorry, ma’am,” she said of the car stipend, “but I cannot do that.”
Commissioners settled on Taylor’s pay and only mileage for travel.
To which Taylor agreed, smiling at Lear’s suggestion to drop interim from her job title.
