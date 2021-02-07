NORTH PORT — A brand new primary care clinic has opened in North Port, and the doctor is committed to offer traditional personalized treatment to all new patients.
“I prefer to spend more time with my patients and get to know them personally,” said Dr. Erick Mejia, of Family Doctors of North Port, who is board certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulation treatment. “I try to be the physician in the community that people recognize when they are out around town.”
Dr. Mejia earned his degree at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He finished his residency at St. Petersburg General Hospital in June of 2020. That’s where one of his rotation peers mentioned the North Port opportunity.
After visiting the area, he knew he wanted to work here.
“It’s an up-and-coming community with a small town feel that reminds me of home,” Mejia said.
The new clinic has nine patient rooms, an IV-room and offers onsite blood work. Some other services offered include immunizations, joint injections, IV hydration and infusion and geriatric care.
“I am passionate about the well-being of all my patients and address the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of a person,” Mejia said.
Mejia is the only doctor serving patients at the clinic right now, but there eventually will be up to four physicians at the site.
Later this year, a second Family Doctors office will open in Englewood, and a third facility is planned for Port Charlotte.
“North Port will be the main office for the practice,” Mejia said. “We are now accepting new patients with Humana, Medicare, Cigna, and the acceptance of other commercial insurances is in process. There is immediate availability so call today for an appointment.”
Mejia is fluent in Spanish and is available on call to his patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week if necessary.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Family Doctors of North Port is set for noon Thursday, Feb. 11 at the new office, 14279 S. Tamiami Trail. Online registration is required and CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information, call 941-263-2050 or visit www.familydoctorsofnorthport.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.