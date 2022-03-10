NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs likely set another record this year, tracking of the park indicates.
The North Port-owned spa had slightly more than 13,000 visitors in February, up nearly 3,000 from a year ago.
Attendance was on a similar trajectory until the pandemic interrupted that ride in 2019-20.
But things have recovered. February's numbers set the pace for a record year, which would exceed last year's 136,626, if trends hold.
North Port city governments tracks itself in Oct. 1-Sept. 30 sequences. The previous record of 117,561 was in 2018-19. The following year was shortened by the pandemic.
Last year's park attendance equated to nearly $1.8 million in tickets, annual passes and gift-shop swag. The vendor managing Warm Mineral Springs, Fort Pierce-based National and State Park Concessions, collects a $50,000 monthly fee, the balance banked by the city, a spokesperson said.
While Warm Mineral Springs — an ancient sinkhole of naturally heated mineral water tracing life forms there to 12,000 years ago — had long attracted visitors, the new numbers may reflect aggressive marketing by North Port's Parks & Recreation, the division with a portfolio of ball fields, a $12 million waterpark and the Springs.
The city had presented the place to new audiences on social media and tourist-friendly platforms such as Visit Sarasota and Experience Vintage Florida, so-called experiential videos.
Large portions of visitors are adult out-of-towners, in fact, many from Eastern Europe, where spas are universal. North Port has a sizable Slavic population due to Warm Mineral Springs.
Jarod Jacobs routinely traverses Alligator Alley to visit Warm Mineral Springs. The city had featured the Boca Raton man in a video for the park. Jacobs insists mineral waters and a vegan diet stabilize his multiple sclerosis.
"The fantastic stories of healing and recovery add to the mystique," he said Wednesday.
“We’re glad that so many people are accepting our invitation and enjoying all of the benefits Warm Mineral Springs Park has to offer,” North Port Parks & Recreation Director Sandy Pfundheller said.
North Port is set to spend $9.4 million to restore Warm Mineral Springs' buildings, and up to $30 million to develop the park's full 62 acres, city officials had last year decided. That first phase of 20 or so acres is in the construction bid process.
Proceeds from North Port’s share of a 1% countywide sales tax and redirected funding from other projects cover the initial price tag.
First-phase fixes include buildings from the 1950s attributed to Sarasota architect Jack West, one displaying murals of Juan Ponce de Leon’s arrival in Florida.
One of them, the Cyclorama, is closed. Some advanced the idea of using the Cyclorama as a showcase of artifacts and other historical stuff from the city’s past.
The talk is of a complete makeover, a diner/coffee shop, new change rooms, a spa, other attractions.
The main feature and what brings visitors, however, are the 85-degree mineral waters. A beachy look was placed around the perimeter at one point. The state will spend millions to clear sand whooshed downstream in rainy season to help the area's manatee population. Work on that starts in May.
Warm Mineral Springs gained protected status in the 1970s, listed with the National Register of Historic Places.
The property for years was privately owned until North Port and Sarasota County purchased it jointly in 2010. North Port took full possession in 2012.
