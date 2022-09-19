A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the North Port Chamber of Commerce for All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast.
NORTH PORT — When the unexpected happens in your home, “Puddles” can help you at any hour of the day or night.
“Puddles” is the plastic duck mascot of All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast.
Mark Salow, the owner of the new All Dry Services in this area, has 20 years of experience in water and mold restoration and cleanup services.
To celebrate becoming a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the chamber recently.
“It’s important to be available when people get flooding in their homes,” Salow said. “When a disaster strikes — whether if it’s in a home or commercial business — we are here to help.”
Dry Services is a nationwide firm based in Jupiter, Florida. Salow has owned the Gulf Coast franchise since March.
“My lead technician (Damian Rameaka) lives in North Port and he’s always ready to help as quickly as possible,” Salow said. “We are extremely excited to be in the North Port area.”
Salow said the business is expanding quickly. He serves customers from Venice to Babcock Ranch.
“We’re hiring — we are in need of workers,” he said “We will train new technicians. Our big focus is on ethics and attitude.”
For more information, visit www.alldryflgc.com or email mark.salow@myalldry.com.
