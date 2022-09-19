All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the North Port Chamber of Commerce for All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

NORTH PORT — When the unexpected happens in your home, “Puddles” can help you at any hour of the day or night.

“Puddles” is the plastic duck mascot of All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast.


