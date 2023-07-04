Paradise soccer

The Sarasota Paradise, a semi-professional soccer team, plays its home games on Ihrig Field at Cleland Stadium at Sarasota High. Visit www.sarasotaparadise.us for more information.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Sarasota-area has a brand new semi-professional soccer team that could provide a fun night out for families throughout the summer.

Sarasota Paradise was unveiled by its league, USL League Two in January, 2023. The league the Paradise sit in is part of the official United States soccer “pyramid,” led by MLS (Major League Soccer); USL (United Soccer League); and USL League one.


   
