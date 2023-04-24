Sarasota Memorial Hospital Vice President Peter Taylor, left, joins city officials in celebrating a utility expansion project in North Port on Monday morning. The new water and sewer lines will one day hook up to a new full-service hospital campus SMH is planning to build at the Sumter Boulevard-I-75 interchange.
Workers install water lines along Sumter Boulevard in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Water pipes are ready to go into the ground along Sumter Boulevard in North Port.
NORTH PORT — For the third time in six weeks, North Port officials have celebrated the start of another big project designed to keep up with development in the second-fastest growing city in the country.
Monday's celebration was the start of a utility project to bring water and sewer service from the area around the City Hall municipal complex north along Sumter Boulevard past Interstate 75 — what city officials call the "Gateway Corridor."
The ceremony followed one for a similar utility expansion at the Interstate 75-Toledo Blade intersection March 13, and another for start of the Price Boulevard widening March 31.
"We're getting good at these," City Manager Jerome Fletcher said to the crowd assembled Monday. "You can tell the momentum is everywhere you go in the city. We're going to need some more of these golden shovels if we keep up this pace."
Work on this newest utility expansion has already begun, with Sprint marking and relocating its underground lines, and water and sewer main pipes arriving alongside Sumter Boulevard and work crews preparing to dig trenches for them.
The city is using $3.8 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the project that will bring 1.5 miles of new water lines and 2.2 miles of sewer lines to the area.
North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon said the project is "really an economic development engine for the city."
She referenced the city's 2021 Market Feasibility Study that shows every dollar the city spends on infrastructure like utility expansion generates $57 in taxable value in the years to come.
One expected return on the city's investment, particularly this project, would be Sarasota Memorial Hospital's plans to build a full-service hospital at the Sumter Boulevard-I-75 interchange, Langdon said.
"As we work to attract other employees and industries here, we need to make sure we are ready to meet their needs and keep up with the demand for services," she said.
She said the market study showed that 4,000 jobs could come to the area, keeping North Port residents from leaving the city each day to commute to work in nearby cities.
"This will be a game-changer," she said.
The project is set to be completed by February, 2024.
