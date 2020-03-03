NORTH PORT — Sometimes in life, someone sacrifices for the greater good.
Although his role is accidental, that person Tuesday was North Port police Sgt. Scott Smith. The 24-year veteran was injured around Christmas in a crippling mishap after slipping on the job and landing on the equipment belted to his waist. The devices strapped to his service belt jabbed into his legs and back. The injuries would cause a month stay in the hospital. He has been through rehab and needs a walking device to navigate.
It isn't clear whether or when he'll return to duty, the injuries were so significant and painful, Smith said.
Already investigating the idea for the department's 124 officers, North Port police Tuesday were given permission to use drug forfeiture cash to buy shoulder equipment vests.
The slip-on vests include a bullet-resistant shield, snaps and hooks for securing radios, a handgun, a camera and taser and other cop equipment. They will be mandatory, Deputy Chief Chris Morales said following city commission's approval for the funding ask. Nothing on an officer's belt going forward, he said.
“Very happy about it,” he said after the unanimous vote.
Smith had addressed commissioners before Tuesday's morning vote. He was clearly diminished in using the walker to make his way to the podium. In describing the pain he had endured, Smith noted that his hospital tab for care and rehab had exceeded $317,000.
New equipment to protect his comrades and those down the road was a “small price to pay,” he said.
To further the department's point, North Port Patrolman Caleb Kerr demonstrated the outer vest for commissioners curious about the harness device.
Affixed to it were a dozen or so things officers need to perform their job. Smith said officers in the last two decades now pack five or six new things from his rookie year. There's a body camera, the taser, an opioid overdose spray, a larger handgun, a cellphone and other equipment of about 30 pounds. And that's aside from handcuffs, a baton and others things strapped to a heavy waist harness.
Driving a patrol car is enough trouble, he said, scrunching in with things poking and gouging your back and gut. The shoulder vests change that discomfort and threat to health and safety and will run about $300. Every officer gets one.
“It's a game-changer,” Morales said.
To which Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said: “(You) are so important. Thank you.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
