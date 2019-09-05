By TOM HAMMERLING
NORTH PORT — One of the city’s key water lines is about to be replaced.
The city is seeking bids to replace the Lazy River Water Main along Tamiami Trail.
The 2,400-foot water main and force main was put in service in 1977. The 3-inch line stretches for 2,400 feet, and the city is seeking to replace it with a 4-inch line.
“It’s not so much that the line today is leaking,” said Coco Hibbitts of the city’s Utilities Department, “but it was buried shallow and it is constantly threatened by damage during construction in the area.”
The plans call for the new line to be buried deeper. The minimum depth for water lines in the city is now three feet below the surface.
Bids for the project are due to the city by 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
