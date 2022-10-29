NORTH PORT — Trailers and rental homes by the thousands in Southwest Florida were ruined or compromised in Hurricane Ian.
In North Port, one displaced man now sleeps in a car in his trailer’s driveway.
Another man with a destroyed home watches the wildlife at a pond at the North Port Public Library. He also sleeps in a car.
These and others are Ian’s victims, in this case the temporarily or displaced homeless. Government assistance or an interim home is the hope. Rent or seasonal fees had skyrocketed in the last year, pushing the poor or seniors on fixed income into places or decisions not imagined.
Or another new normal like the COVID-19 period.
Sandra Rucinski has a front-row seat to this drama. Her home is on the grass at the library’s park. She jokes that her kitchen, bathroom and dining-room separately hang in bags under her sheltering umbrellas.
Rucinski is full-time homeless. She set up camp at the library park last year and soon learned the politics of homelessness, demanding that others honor her privacy, for example, she said.
But these newly displaced threw a curveball. Rucinski sometimes shared with them what she knew about being cold or wet, for instance, but more often kept her distance as these men and women coped.
One man, she said, sits in his car in the shade. He was displaced and wanted to be left alone.
“He has his reasons why,” she said.
North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said tracking displaced people was difficult, as many aren’t reported. But the agency’s officers had seen a shift in the homeless population, some regulars vanishing, others arriving to reap the federal and state giveaways such as tarps and food.
“It’s sort of complicated,” he said.
A woman who brings food to Rucinski sheltered her for a day for Ian. The city’s other homeless stayed at safe places open to them. Most got turned out after the threat passed.
Rucinski returned to a different world.
“People cannot be themselves and function unless they have a stable home and an address,” said Rucinski, rolling a cigarette of pipe tobacco and sitting on a mattress of plastic bags and blankets.
The library park at Biscayne Boulevard and U.S. 41 had sheltered the homeless for years. A park fountain was removed after complaints that people would wash themselves and their laundry in it.
“I know there are people displaced … and they’re out there,” Jasmine Waltz, North Port’s coordinator with its Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, said of Ian’s victims. “I personally have encountered many.”
Not all was bad during Ian, of course, neighbors helping neighbors, out-of-staters rewiring electric poles, dishing out hot meals or working at a mobile hospital, for instance. The homeless, in fact, had a bounty in bottled water, blankets and meals ready to eat — packaged food that members of the military consume.
But mostly the news was bad, even for those able to help themselves.
Colleen Taylor is also homeless and camps at the library park. This week she noted several instances of meeting displaced people, waving a cigarette and talking about returning to Maryland in recounting her stories.
Back to the park following Ian, she said, and “everything was just … wow. Crazy.”
Those displaced persons or others in North Port with questions or seeking possible assistance can phone 941-729-7300. And those with questions or concerns about possible storm-related scams can call a Florida hotline at 866-966-7226.
