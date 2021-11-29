NORTH PORT — North Port on Thursday can move toward resolving a dispute between the city and a Wellen Park homeowner group.
City Attorney Amber Slayton will ask the city's five commissioners whether to appeal a Sarasota County judge's decision to reject the city's decision in April to deny de-annexation or contraction of North Port's boundaries.
A Wellen Park homeowner group had made that request in a petition drive.
The de-annexation premise was aimed at saving tax dollars within Sarasota County, and “to ensure (West Village) residents are no longer accountable to the lack of fiscal irresponsibility demonstrated by the city of North Port,” said John Meisel, chair of the West Villagers for Responsible Government and who helped deliver boxes of folders and petition files to City Hall starting in October 2020.
Commissioners in April cited several reasons in the contraction denial, including the long-term well-being of North Port.
Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll in November rejected the commission's decision, however.
Should appealing Carroll's conclusions to the Second District Court of Appeals in Lakeland fail, North Port must decide in which direction to move, or “whether to authorize the city attorney to file an appeal if the motion for rehearing is unsuccessful,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
That next move is set for discussion Thursday starting at 1 p.m. A second commission hearing at 4 p.m. recognizes new city workers and to present proclamations. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Meetings are open to the public.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government had pushed for de-annexation of what was West Villages, was rebranded in 2020 as Wellen Park. The group seeks to remove lands west of the Myakka River from the city’s municipal boundary.
If approved, thousands of North Porters would become residents of unincorporated Sarasota County. At buildout, Wellen Park is expected to include 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents.
Wellen Park developers, in fact, had filed lawsuits to stop the de-annexation push. That ended in unfavorable court decisions, however.
The de-annexation movement dates to 2019, when North Port raised city property taxes by an average 13%. West Villagers for Responsible Government sprung from that action, its founders had insisted.
“People were very responsive,” John Meisel, the group's president, said on Monday, rejecting the notion of North Port appealing Carroll's decision. “It's going through the same circus. (De-annexation) is going to happen … all the city is doing is trying to buy time.”
What's deemed a “divorce” of North Port and its rapidly growing community to the west, which includes the Atlanta Braves' stadium complex, a marketplace and Downtown Wellen Park, a retail, housing, assisted-living and recreation venue that opens its first phase in late 2022, was bound to end before a judge, either side had argued.
Some 8,000 acres and billions of property value west of the Myakka River are inside the proposed de-annexation zone. North Port stands to lose the prestige of such a development, the West Villagers their rights to decide for themselves.
Still, only in America could this type of thing happen, said North Port Commissioner Jill Luke, whose District 5 represents Wellen Park.
“We're watching Florida statutes put into action,” she said, “Everybody has their rights under the law … and we're watching them unfold.”
Should a so-called second-tier certiorari fail — legalese for a review of a municipality's decision — North Port likely takes the contraction issue to a higher court.
Ultimately, however, a final decision could come before Wellen Park voters, said the West Villagers' lawyer Luke Lirot, who would “be happy if that happened.”
Which doesn't mean a slam dunk for contraction, however, as some Wellen Park homeowners had bucked that agenda.
The West Villagers group had collected signatures for about one-third of the 6,800 or so registered voters in Wellen Park.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
