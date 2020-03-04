NORTH PORT — If North Port as a city had won a gazillion-dollar lottery, its most famous and significant landmark would be fully restored to its heyday in the 1950s.
But a $1.3 million boost will give the Warm Mineral Springs Park a good running start at bringing back those glory days.
A second step of the city's plan to restore the park begins Friday with a design and engineering phase, which turns the project over to a national firm. Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. is to fashion restoration plans for the park's three buildings and its infrastructure, which includes its circular and iconic Cyclorama that had depicted the explorer Juan Ponce de Leon's arrival in Florida in 1513. A mural on the building was reportedly painted by Sarasota artist Don Putman.
The structure also featured a video narrated by Lowell Thomas, the writer, war broadcaster and voice of movie newsreels through the 1950s. The Cyclorama is closed and would re-open with proper funding and city commission approval for such spending in another year or so.
A first phase of the master plan was in April 2019, which was an analysis of the 81-acre park listed in the 1970s on the National Register of Historic Places.
That plan had recommendations for future services and amenities, pending funding and commission approval. The plan also included future walking trails, lookout towers and a canopy walk, an education center, plaza/market area, picnic pavilions and improved parking at the grounds off Tamiami Trail.
A portion of the master plan’s development included an award-winning community outreach program, said city spokesperson Laura Ansel, a marketing and outreach coordinator for the Warm Mineral Springs Park and other programs.
Ultimately, and with city commission's approval, Warm Mineral Springs will continue as a "cultural resource preserved for future generations," she said.
Warm Mineral Springs long ago served the same purposes it does today — as a resort for the locals and their visiting friends. Things those early people left had been the object of fascination, and looting, after the grounds became Warm Mineral Springs, a spa and tourist attraction around 1959. Scientists have dated its artifacts to 12,000 or so years ago. Divers starting in the 1950s found human remains and other finds down to about 200 feet of mineralized water.
One diver in the 1950s, William Royal, reportedly had a fireplace mantel at his home embedded with bones he pulled from Warm Mineral Springs and the other natural feature in North Port, Little Salt Spring, which is owned by the University of Miami and has been closed to the public.
Scientists estimate Warm Mineral discharges millions of gallons of water each day. The place has the mild smell of sulphides from its mineral discharges, which is alleged to have healing powers and that attract 117,000 or so visitors annually. The park is privately managed for North Port and last year had about $1.2 million in revenue. The water is about 85 degrees and has a natural ring of sand that helps visitors ease into it. A gift shop, spa and other services are available.
Ansel said Phase II results should get reported to city commissioners within the year. Funding and whether the project moves forward will be decided at that point.
"People," Ansel said, "are so passionate" about Warm Mineral Springs Park. "It's a touch point in our community."
