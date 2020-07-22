NORTH PORT — North Port may have a spending plan for the next year.
That could save taxpayers a few dollars in property taxes.
The story played out Wednesday, with commissioners piecing through a second day of budget hearings, listening to spending projections, then trimming at the edges to reduce costs, at times testy with the requests, ultimately setting not-to-exceed millage rates at the 5:01 p.m. deadline. The final number is 3.8735 mills, which is equivalent to $3.87 per $1,000 of assessed value, before exemptions.
The final budget and the 2020-21 millage rate are discussed and set at public hearings on Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. The city's overall budget is nearly $180 million, which is based on a 11.23%, one-year increase in the city's taxable value, bumping that figure from $4.6 billion to $5.1 billion. Surges in home and commercial construction had fueled North Port's taxable value.
The likely scenario is that North Port taxpayers will see slight decreases in their living costs, as commissioners Wednesday chatted up rate rollbacks in September.
“We're doing the best we can with the (budget) numbers we have, right?” Commissioner Vanessa Carusone had asked Acting City Manager Jason Yarborough.
“Yes, ma'am,” he responded.
The second day of budget hearings was partly a continuation of the first: Mayor Debbie McDowell pecking away at what she deemed as waste, certainly projects, programs and equipment that could get erased or delayed, she argued. She slashed at vehicle and mowing costs at the Department of Public Works, for instance, even the commission's own budget that ultimately increased by 5.5%.
"We worked hard to keep (this) extremely lean," Commissioner Chris Hanks said. "Exactly what I want citizens to see."
