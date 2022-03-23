NORTH PORT — After-hours beer and wine will not be allowed at the North Port Aquatic Center
The idea was to possibly expand evening events at the waterpark.
Commissioners voted "no" on booze Tuesday.
“Alcohol and pools, that's a bad combination,” Commissioner Alice White said.
Her initial thought was opening the Aquatic Center to special or private events. That went to beer and wine, though White only wanted food trucks and live music.
“Bring a chair, sit down and enjoy the music,” White said of her original idea.
Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon favored beer and wine at after-hour pool parties. However, as the liabilities mounted, she voted with her colleagues.
But there's something about the idea of private events at the center she likes.
“Pool parties, special events for young singles, were attractive to me," she said. "I'm not a big drinker. But we don't have much (in North Port) for young adults. Families and kids are covered pretty well.”
The biggest hangup in Tuesday's debate was life guards. Most are 18 or younger and they shouldn't act as bouncers.
Also, there was “increased risk of injury or accident with alcohol in or around the water, even if swimming is not included,” a Parks division report stated.
“It just wasn't the right thing,” Langdon added.
City Parks management ran comparisons of a Cape Coral waterpark, commissioned a survey, assessed costs for staff and public safety. Results favored after-hours alcohol sales, survey respondents willing to pay $20 to participate, figures showed.
Only expanded pool hours, trivia events and live music placed ahead of beer/wine sales in that survey, with catered events, dancing, child-care and karaoke down the list.
The Parks division returns this budget cycle with after-hours' waterpark plan, “as the commission directs,” spokesperson Laura Ansel said.
