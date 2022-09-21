NORTH PORT — Students cheered when Fabian Ramirez turned around to show them the message on his black-and-white jacket: "Run Biscuit."
Imagine School of North Port students who knew that was their guest speaker's childhood nickname.
NORTH PORT — Students cheered when Fabian Ramirez turned around to show them the message on his black-and-white jacket: "Run Biscuit."
Imagine School of North Port students who knew that was their guest speaker's childhood nickname.
They learned it was given to him by his Hispanic family when he was an overweight kid.
However, as an adult, Ramirez said he embraced the name.
Ramirez talked to hundreds of students at Imagine School and North Port High School on Wednesday, letting them in on some secrets about bullying, why it happens and how it can be stopped.
During both school visits, students said they learned the golden rule is to treat others as you want to be treated — and not just if they treat you kindly.
"I learned there's a difference between being a snitch and reporting something," said Anna Maria Krivopuskov, 17. "If you see something, say something. If something is bothering you, it's OK to tell a trusted adult. Don't keep it bottled up, because you may be able to get help or you can help someone get the help they need."
Ramirez also gave away the book he co-authored with his 11-year-old daughter Eden Grace called "How Kindness was Lost and Found." It was released in July and is on best-seller lists.
Ramirez said that hurt people will hurt people, which is why they bully others. However, healed people, heal people by helping others. He said bullying is the "transfer of pain" from one person to the others.
Olivia Brannam, 17, said she loved Ramirez's message because it had humor mixed with serious thoughts. It made her want to tell others that there's an upcoming suicide-prevention walk at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at Benderson Park in Sarasota.
"I thought Fabian explained his life story in a really good way that teens wanted to listen to today," she said. "Bullying is a problem. So is suicide. I'm glad there are adults out there who want to talk to us about how to deal with life at all ages. It was a good message."
The event was sponsored by Holly's Hope, North Port High School, Imagine School of North Port, Kiwanis Club of North Port, Sarasota County Schools Police Department, National Alliance on Mental Illness, AMVETS Post 2000, Marco's Pizza, the Florida Center and the city of North Port.
Ramirez's message was streamed at North Port City Hall and into the classrooms at all both middle schools and high schools in North Port as a Community of Unity Day.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.