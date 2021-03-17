No day at the spa, Warm Mineral Springs closed Wednesday over power loss

NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs Park experienced a morning closure Wednesday. The energy provider, Florida Power & Light, reported an outage, which prompted North Port's Parks and Recreation division to close the popular tourist attraction until repairs were made.
No reason for the outage was given when the facility reopened around 1 p.m.
Warm Mineral Springs, listed with the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and reportedly the home of Florida natives dating back 12,000 years, has had other recent closures. A man with a health condition caused a temporary shutdown this year, and other issues with aging septic systems had also caused problems.
“Now we're back open,” Madison Heid, a city spokesperson, said after Wednesday's reopening.
Wednesday's temporary shutdown interrupted an otherwise busy day at North Port's historic attraction. Warm Mineral Springs since the 1950s has brought visitors, many from Europe, where mineral spas thrive.
The site is in fact credited with the city's sizable and growing Eastern European presence. North Port has one of Florida's largest Ukrainian populations, for instance.
Even with the impact of the coronavirus, however, visitor numbers remain strong: some 45,700 from last Oct. 1 through Feb. 28, a drop of only a few thousand in that timeframe from pre-COVID times. Those guests generate more than $1 million in surplus revenue, city officials had reported, a rare self-supporting public park.
City commissioners had decided that should prompt a revitalization of Warm Mineral Springs. The board in February approved next-phase plans for restoration of the complex on Ortiz Boulevard. A Master Development Plan inched the project forward without committing dollars. That places North Port on a list for subsidies. Commissioners also voted to extend city water and sewer lines to Warm Mineral Springs. Restored to its 1950s glory over phases would run some $25 million, according to city estimates.
Only Commissioner Barbara Langdon voted against those moves.
“The days of proceeding in that manner,” she said of freely spending on public projects, “are over.”
