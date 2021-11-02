NORTH PORT — On Basket Street, and around the corner from Pluto Avenue, sits an unusual house, something like a flipped swimming pool with windows.
And North Port officials have fits getting its owner into code compliance. The Quonset structure is years into construction, and about half-completed.
The house is layered in steel meshing and blasted with a thick dry-mix goo. Its windows are like hooded eyes, its unfinished interior a cave. It is designed to withstand hurricanes, stay cool in hot weather.
Pods dot the exterior, mini storm shelters city building inspectors insist are not code compliant, however.
But the dry-mix stuff is also troweled on interior walls, violating height codes.
Other violations had slowed things, angering David Pressler, the Fort Lauderdale owner blaming contractors for the unfinished house.
“I'm going to court and sue this guy,” Pressler said, adding the Basket Street house “has a bunch of rash on it,” meaning repeat problems.
Despite code issues, Pressler's house causes a stir. If a house can be a celebrity, this is it, as passersby will ogle it and snap photos. Intent-wise, it is much like the abandoned Cape Romano Dome House near Marco Island with photos shared again and again.
Pressler, however, says Quonset houses are a region destiny as energy gets pricier, storms become more violent along with a push for conservation.
“The writing is on the wall,” he said.
He has another 20 lots in North Port and Port Charlotte to build more, though he'd sell the Basket house to end his contractor-code troubles.
Another such house he built was demolished in 1984, for reasons he didn't explain.
“A wrecking ball,” he said. “It bounced. I'm going to tell you, it's the future of construction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.