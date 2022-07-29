Venice Pier beach

Very few people were on the beach around the Venice Fishing Pier on Thursday afternoon after a “no swim” advisory was issued. It continues for Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier and Ringling Causeway/ Bird Key Park, although it’s been lifted for four other region beaches.

 PHOTO provided BY PETER TAVINO

SARASOTA — "No swim" advisories were lifted for four beaches Friday afternoon, although the advisories remained for Brohard and Venice Fishing Pier area in Venice.

The Florida Department of Health lifted the advisories for Service Club Beach and Casperson Beach near Venice, along with Siesta Key Beach and Manasota Key.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments