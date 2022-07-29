Very few people were on the beach around the Venice Fishing Pier on Thursday afternoon after a “no swim” advisory was issued. It continues for Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier and Ringling Causeway/ Bird Key Park, although it’s been lifted for four other region beaches.
SARASOTA — "No swim" advisories were lifted for four beaches Friday afternoon, although the advisories remained for Brohard and Venice Fishing Pier area in Venice.
The Florida Department of Health lifted the advisories for Service Club Beach and Casperson Beach near Venice, along with Siesta Key Beach and Manasota Key.
The advisories began Thursday.
The next testing takes place Monday, officials said.
"Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results (Friday) that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards," the Department of Health said in a news release.
It noted that people wanting to go to the beach should visit ourgulfenvironment.net to check on water monitoring and bacterial testing.
"The local visitor and convention bureau known as Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about the Sarasota area, including its beaches," it said. The website is www.visitsarasota.org.
