NORTH PORT — Nicole Nappi had a tough time finding a nonprofit organization that allowed young people like her four children to be volunteers.
So Nappi, a former teacher, decided to create her own service projects for her children.
Those projects evolved into what is now known as Move Mountains, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that focuses on youth providing community service around South Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Their most recent project is the introduction of "Comfort Closets" into several schools. The closets allow students in need to discreetly obtain basic necessities, including soap and shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, hair products, feminine products and more.
These things are necessities for students who don't have them, and many don't.
"As a teacher, you saw kids that came to school and didn’t have basic self-care items that you need … things we all use, and don't take into consideration that others struggle to even get those supplies," Nappi said.
The Comfort Closets are in Heron Creek, Cranberry and Atwater Elementary Schools, and Woodland Middle School. Nappi hopes to expand to the other North Port schools.
Nappi said one of the largest needs is deodorant, especially for middle-school kids. She said each student should have one at home and one in their backpack, especially if they have gym class.
For the older kids, Nappi said items like feminine products, hair accessories, and dry shampoo are a big need.
“Stuff that you and I wouldn’t think about and just grab at the store," Nappi said. "But that’s not the reality of it (for some kids)."
She said, depending on a teacher's relationship with a student, a student may open up and tell you what they need. But as a teacher, she learned to see signs.
“A lot that goes into teaching that people don’t see," Nappi said. "We need to make sure students' basic needs are met. Before they can get a proper education, if they’re not put together, or don’t know when they’re going to get their next meal, the last thing you’re thinking about is algebra."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Move Mountains met once a week with the Mini Movers Club, which was in seven or eight North Port Schools. Nappi would go to them and work on a service project.
Last year, they had more than 400 youth volunteers between in-school and on-location events.
Other service projects they've done include volunteering at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte, making meals for families battling cancer, street and beach cleanups, and creating "busy bags" for the children at Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers.
Nappi is trying to continue helping others do community service, despite the pandemic, by creating at-home service projects for families to do together.
In July, she did a porch pickup with supplies needed to make blankets for Golisano Hospital. When families were done, they dropped off their blankets to Nappi.
She doubts she will be able to get back into the schools this year, due to the pandemic, but is hoping the organization will be able to meet in small groups again in the coming months.
If you're interested in donating or volunteering with Move Mountains, you can reach Nappi through Facebook messenger at facebook.com/Move-Mountains-1967967173496113/.
“I'm hopeful the giving spirit and caring for other people will snowball in our schools," Nappi said.
