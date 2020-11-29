NORTH PORT — Upon receiving the news, city birds will get chirpier.
An environmental group announced possession of a third vacant residential parcel, which is within so-called scrub-jay friendly habitat. The Environmental Conservancy of North Port was given the deed by a former local couple who had the property listed for sale, the group's founder, Barbara Lockhart said.
“So what now?” was a question posed in a Conservancy message sent this week, answering itself with: “A habitat restoration project for the lot is in the planning stages. What's that, you may ask? Habitat restoration is an activity conducted to return a land site to the ecological condition that existed prior to its alteration, to the maximum extent practicable.”
Lockhart in an August interview with the Sun said of her perfect world: "North Port would be a city that has developed in conjunction with its natural landscape, with development tucked in between conserved stands of pines and sprawling oaks and clusters of sabal palms. We would be an ecotourism hot spot.”
Lockhart two years ago created the nonprofit, ultimately pushing for land preservation and to provide a home base for Florida scrub-jay birds, she said.
Her group had purchased two parcels at Sarasota County land auctions. The goal is a corridor of habitat-friendly land for the bird found only in Florida.
For her work, Lockhart had earned North Port’s 2020 Greenest Citizen Award. Locals picked the winner.
