NORTH PORT — Joanne Cumiskey asked how many in the room were a “happy hamster” for their nonprofit organization.
The crowd at the Olde World Restaurant laughed at the Vision Quest Leadership nonprofit seminar.
Cumiskey, the president of Vision Quest, explained a happy hamster is a person in a nonprofit who has “a lot of ideas” but hasn’t created a strategy to get it done.
She said there’s also a “trapped tormentor” or person in the nonprofit who’s often frustrated.
There’s the futile futurist, known as someone who doesn’t know the ways to get things done.
“We want to be mission masters in our nonprofit,” she said. “It happens when you have transformational leadership and a strategic plan.”
Rita Bertler, president of Dollars for Mammograms — which pays for mammograms for eligible applicants in Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Venice — agreed with Cumiskey’s explanation that nonprofits must focus on a clear mission and how to best explain it.
“She said you can’t make your nonprofit’s mission too broad,” she said. “My mission is very specific and to the point. A lot of people encompass so many things and they lose sight of the focus.”
Burtler said she’s been going to nonprofit seminars for 20 years. She said they are helpful for volunteers and paid nonprofits to learn more so they can better serve the community.
Burtler was seated at a table with Brian Lincoln, of the group North Port Forward. Burtler and others in the room were asked to link arms to show what it’s like to partner up with other local nonprofits to potentially provide even more services in a community or region.
Lincoln’s group’s mission statement is to “inspire North Port citizens in partnership with the city government and similar community organizations to create a vibrant economy and stimulate community spirit while preserving the natural beauty of the city.”
Cumiskey said the key to a collaborative journey is networking, sharing, learning, implementation and achievement.
Longtime North Port resident Debbie Snowden, a supporter of the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club and the North Port Divas, listened for hints and advise to help. She agreed with Cumiskey, but said things have been difficult for nonprofits in the past year and a half.
“Like anything right now, COVID has really impacted our nonprofit,” she said. “We have a masquerade ball every year. It’s great, but we had to cancel it. That really reduces the money we have to donate back to the community. We are hoping things are better by April so we can have the ball again.”
Ed Hill, of Lightspeed Voice, said the new Lightspeed Gives program can help local nonprofits with $1,000 grants.
The deadline for the upcoming grant cycle is extended to Sept. 3. For more information visit www.lightspeedGIVES.com.
Cumiskey is offering more seminars on the second Thursday of each month for $20 per person. The next topic is telling your story at 4 p.m. Thursday at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
She’s also offering a free assessment of nonprofits. To register or for more information, call 517-304-7676 or email joanne@vqleadership.com
