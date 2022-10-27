Nonprofit plans post-Ian native tree planting campaign By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sabal Palm PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT -- The founders of The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, Inc. are planning to replace some of the natural trees that Hurricane Ian destroyed."There is no natural area left untouched in our neighborhoods in Ian’s wake, and many local native trees have been lost like Sabal Palms, Oaks and Pines," Barbara Lockhart said.Lockhart is president of the The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, Inc. "Local native trees are the anchor of our natural environment and are an ecosystem/habitat necessity for the sustainability of our area birds and other wildlife both now and in the future," she said.The conservancy is hosting a plant sale."We still have a small inventory available for the donation amount of what we paid for them." Lockhart said.Young sabal palms are $65 each (15 gallon), live oaks are $25 each (7 gallon) and slash pines are $5.50 each (3 gallon)."When you go to replace your plants that were damaged by Ian, we urge you to 'go native' and help our local fauna," Lockhart said.The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, Inc. serves Sarasota and Charlotte counties.At 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, there will be a Zoom meeting featuring Linda Manley of the Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.Register in advance at:bit.ly/3WlnotpFor more information or to volunteer, email:ECNPvolunteers@gmail.com.Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Florida Native Plant Society Ecnpvolunteers@gmail.com Mangrove Chapter Sarasota Charlotte Environmental Conservancy Of North Port Trending Now Red tide arrives at Sarasota County beaches Winn-Dixie in North Port closed until further notice Deannexation returns to agenda Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for Ponzi scheme EDITORIAL: Dobrin, Stokes both would benefit North Port Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Red tide arrives at Sarasota County beaches Winn-Dixie in North Port closed until further notice Deannexation returns to agenda Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for Ponzi scheme EDITORIAL: Dobrin, Stokes both would benefit North Port
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.