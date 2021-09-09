North Port adopts spending package, but not without controversy

NORTH PORT — North Port completed its first step in final budgeting Thursday.
But that process struck walls in the evening session. Commissioners were confronted with a change in adoption language, from ordinance to resolution, for instance, which changed how the public is notified of such meetings.
Staff had made that decision without commission approval, a so-called “best practice” that complied with how other communities operate, according to Kim Ferrell, the city’s finance director.
“Efficiency and consistency,” Ferrell said of the decision made following budget workshops.
But no one, apparently, had informed the commissioners, which angered them, two of them threatening to stall the process until a compromise was reached.
“I’ll take ownership of this,” Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough said of changing from an ordinance to a resolution, which is how special district funding is adopted. “(It) seemed like common sense.”
Yarborough, Ferrell, City Attorney Amber Slayton and others met to fix things. Plan B was adopting Thursday’s budget as a resolution but agreeing that such future measures would be done by ordinance. Resolutions require less public notice.
Commissioners agreed to that in a 4-1 vote.
Vice Mayor Pete Emrich was the “no” vote, insisting that ordinances provided more public transparency.
“And that’s what we’re here for,” he added.
Commissioners held property taxes at 3.7667 mills, or $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable value. A flat millage rate would still generate some $2.3 million in revenue, as taxable values had jumped more than 12% in the last year.
North Port is expected to match last year’s 13,000 construction permits, and the city adds 5,000-6,000 new residents each year, driving housing demand and land value. City home sales average $271,916, or about 25% higher in the last year, according to zillow.com.
The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
A second reading of the final budget is scheduled for 5:01 p.m. Sept. 23. North Port’s spending next year is nearly $193 million, which includes special district funding for waste, fire and rescue, roads and storm drainage, all approved by resolution Thursday. North Port employs nearly 700 workers.
