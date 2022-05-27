NORTH PORT — In places, America is shrinking. The trend is warmth, as Florida, Texas and Arizona absorb much of the population exodus, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.
And among the winners is North Port, whose population in 2021 rose by 5.5% to about 75,000, figures showed. It is among the 10 fastest growing American cities of 50,000-plus.
Sarasota County itself grew 15% from 2010 to 2020, or about 15 new residents per day. Sarasota County — which is North Port, Venice, Sarasota, Longboat Key and unincorporated Sarasota County — contains some 441,000 residents.
The seasonal surge brings another 96,000, according to county tracking data.
Eight of the 15 fastest growing large towns by percent change were in the West - five in Arizona and seven in the South. By contrast, New York City and Chicago logged losses. Los Angeles also lost people.
Sarasota County is “actually growing faster on what we consider the north end than the south end,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said in a recent Daily Sun roundtable. “That’s even after you add in Wellen Park and some of the new developments in the south."
He noted Lakewood Ranch, which straddles Manatee and Sarasota counties, is the fastest growing community in the United States.
North Port had issued record building permits in consecutive years. New construction was nearly a quarter of the 15,000 permits furnished in 2021.
Wellen Park accounted for about half. That series of communities at build-out will contain some 50,000 residents, 20,000 or so single-family homes. North Port likely surpasses permitting records in 2022, as more Americans shift south and west in the post-coronavirus era.
The community, North Port spokesperson Madison Heid said, retains greenspace, holds state forest lands and is “ripe with opportunity. It's an exciting place to live.”
The top 15 largest cities remained the same as in 2020, although more than half experienced decreases in population between 2020 and 2021: New York, New York (-305,465), Los Angeles (-40,537), Chicago (-45,175) and Philadelphia (-24,754), according to census figures.
Not every chilly region suffered losses: Westfield and Jeffersonville Ind., and Newark, Ohio, each surpassed 50,000 people. Fishers and Carmel, Ind., inched past the 100,000-person milestone. The nation’s housing stock grew by about 1.3 million units between July 2020 and July 2021, reaching 142.2 million.
