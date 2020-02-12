NORTH PORT — Florida laughs off disasters with a hurricane party.
And that’s what happened at American Veterans Post 312 in North Port. Well, sort of.
A recent wiring problem at the post along the Myakka River closed it for short-term repairs. So the members on Saturday had a grand opening — a camouflaged reason to celebrate 13 years at the post, said William Pitts II, who is 312’s commander.
Members wanted an anniversary party, anyway, he said, with music and food and beverages.
“Went fantastic,” he said of the all-day picnic. “Everyone was upset” when the post closed temporarily in January for Florida Power & Light repairs to a power line to the building, which is the former North Port Yacht Club. “But they understood.”
Post 312 first opened on Biscayne Boulevard near Tamiami Trail, but outgrew that place, said James Liguori, its adjutant. American Veterans posts, or Amvets, are for former military or their family. It dates to World War II, as a place for veterans to unwind among like-minded men and women.
But the North Port post in 2006 needed a new home. The North Port Yacht Club building and surrounding land on Chancellor Boulevard became available. It was empty, or “one big, huge square building,” Liquori said. So members with mechanical, carpentry and plumbing skills joined to build what became a centerpiece Amvets post along the Myakka. There were also pre-demolition donations from Moose and American Legion buildings in Venice. They got a walk-in cooler, doors, sinks, kitchenware, tables and chairs.
“Man, we took a lot of stuff” from Venice donations, said Liguori, on Tuesday sipping a bottled beer and retelling stories of the post’s origins. “Everyone chipped in. We had fun building this place.”
The new North Port Amvets Post 312 opened in February 2007. It remains a large and open and festive place next to a county boat launch, nestled in among neighbors, worlds away from bustling southwest Florida.
Liguori said it took post members and the locals a little time adjusting to one another. It can get noisy, with music and comedy acts and chunking car doors in the parking lot. There was even some protesting at commission meetings.
“Then everything calmed down,” he said, “and they started joining us.”
