NORTH PORT — AMVETS Post 312 collected hygiene products and made a donation to the Back Pack Angels in North Port.
A check for $1,000 was donated to the nonprofit organization that helps needy and homeless children.
"These veterans have been so kind to us, giving us a place to meet, having coffee ready and always collecting hygiene products for the kids," said Pat Petersmark, BPA board member. "We rely heavily on our own fundraising and the generous support of individuals and our community."
The post also gave a $1,000 donation to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home in Port Charlotte for Christmas.
"We try to help as many organizations as we can," said John Blair, second vice commander of Post 312. "Especially over the past two years."
BPA was started in 2010 by volunteers who saw the need to help families in North Port. In the first year, BPA donated more than 500 bags of toiletries. In 2018, more than 7,000 bags were distributed.
The organization is always accepting items at several drop-off sites. Visit www.backpackangels.org for more information. Items needed include bar soap, toothpaste/toothbrushes, deodorant, dental floss, baby wipes, shampoo and toilet paper.
Back Pack Angels is part of the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children Inc.
"This is our 12th year and thankfully, we're still growing," Back Pack Angels President Dianne Patterson said.
The Back Pack Angels meet on the first Tuesday of every month at AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port.
