NORTH PORT — The city of North Port Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Junior Lifeguarding Camp at the North Port Aquatic Center in April.
The program is open to youth ages 11 and older. The camp will provide participants with a foundation of the knowledge and skills required for future lifeguards.
Attendees will not only learn potentially lifesaving skills but will have the chance to enjoy team building and swimming games at the same time.
All attendees will also get a camp T-shirt.
Sessions will be offered from April 21-23 and April 28-30, with classes running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The cost per session is $150. Registration is open now at https://bit.ly/LifeguardCamp or in person at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd.
All participants must be able to swim 50 yards and complete a water competency test prior to participating in the camp.
Students will learn the skills needed for entry to the American Red Cross lifeguarding course.
“Participants in the Junior Lifeguarding Camp are not required to master or perfectly execute skills,” said Trish Sturgess, aquatics supervisor. “This program will focus on giving them the chance to learn techniques, build stamina, and gain the skills needed to be a certified American Red Cross lifeguard.”
After successfully completing the camp, participants will be able to volunteer at the North Port Aquatic Center for community service hours or job shadow certified lifeguards.
The basic responsibilities of a lifeguard are communication, teamwork and decision-making skills.
