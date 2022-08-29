Aquatic Center customer

The staff at the North Port Aquatic Center this month had welcomed Sam Ryan, the facility’s 50,000th visitor of the summer.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — Sam Ryan didn't know it but he was helping set a record year at the North Port Aquatic Center.

The 9-year-old earlier this month was guest No. 50,000 at the city's waterpark, earning him a goody bag of goggles and water bottles.


