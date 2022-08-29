NORTH PORT — Sam Ryan didn't know it but he was helping set a record year at the North Port Aquatic Center.
The 9-year-old earlier this month was guest No. 50,000 at the city's waterpark, earning him a goody bag of goggles and water bottles.
With record turnouts that included Sam Ryan, North Port announced Monday that it had more than $1 million in pool and concession revenue though the weekend, well ahead of last year's $870,000.
The $1,012,397 in gross revenue and $1,282,263 in expenses places the waterpark closer to breaking even. The local government operate in fiscal years from September through October.
The aquatic center implemented several changes over the past year, a spokesperson said Monday, such as new programming, rental packages, expanded hours and concession updates.
“This is a significant milestone that surpasses the original revenue projections provided by our consultants before construction of the aquatic center,” said Sandy Pfundheller, director of the city's Parks & Recreation division.
The aquatic center's start in 2019 and the subsequent year were a pool director's nightmare: construction hiccups and a cement war closed the $12-million waterpark of slides, pools and lazy rivers for the season days after it opened.
The pandemic and an approaching hurricane the next year threw schedules and plans to the wind. To keep seasonal staff from scampering off, North Port placed lifeguards on COVID-19 sanitizing duties at city buildings, for instance.
Despite that tidal wave of disappointments, which placed North Port in a defensive posture with the pool’s reported $700,000 annual deficit, the aquatic center had turned a corner. New programs from safe kayaking and water aerobics to infant pool safety and the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, the aquatic center drew record turnouts.
The pool in just 11 operating days in May, for instance, reported some $88,000 in admissions, $25,000 in concessions and more than $7,300 in rentals. March through April sales accounted for another $110,00, as well. Summer breakout figures weren't available Monday.
Concession sales are doubled from early estimates. Recreation officials now project $200,000 in concession sales in the next year.
“It keeps getting better and better,” said Trish Sturgess, the complex’s aquatics supervisor.
There are 1 million gallons of water in the rivers, pools and kid splashpads at the aquatic center, or the weight of 20 adult whales. Cleaning supplies alone run into the tens of thousands of dollars, officials had said in the beginning.
In all that wetness go seniors in aerobics classes, swim camps, a Venice-based water polo program and multiple classes to teach swimming. North Port High School also has a swim team practicing at the complex.
The pool's good news had matched what was happening at Warm Mineral Springs park, a city-run spa that reports a $1 million-plus annual surplus.
“Special thank you to all of our visitors who have spent their time making memories with us at the aquatic center,” Parks & Rec spokesperson Laura Ansel said Monday.
